Delhi, UP, Haryana on high flood alert
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are on "high flood" alert after the Hathnikund barrage hit its highest water level of this monsoon—over 3.5 lakh cusec—on Monday.
The surge was triggered by heavy rains in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and people are being urged to stay away from the Yamuna riverbanks for safety.
IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in September
Haryana opened floodgates earlier when water crossed 1 lakh cusec to help manage the rising flow. By Monday morning it had climbed even higher to 2.5 lakh cusecs.
The IMD says September could see above-normal rainfall (over 109% of average), following northwest India's wettest August since 2001.
Floodwaters from Haryana are expected to reach Delhi within two to three days, so staying updated is a good idea.