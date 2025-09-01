Delhi, UP, Haryana on high flood alert

IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in September

Haryana opened floodgates earlier when water crossed 1 lakh cusec to help manage the rising flow. By Monday morning it had climbed even higher to 2.5 lakh cusecs.

The IMD says September could see above-normal rainfall (over 109% of average), following northwest India's wettest August since 2001.

Floodwaters from Haryana are expected to reach Delhi within two to three days, so staying updated is a good idea.