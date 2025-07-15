Next Article
Family threatens suicide over alleged police inaction
A family of nine showed up at Delhi Police Headquarters, threatening suicide after feeling ignored in their fight for justice.
They say their daughter died by suicide in April after years of harassment from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands—even though the family had already paid ₹15 lakh at her 2017 wedding.
Victim's father says in-laws wanted new car
The victim's father, Balveer, shared that the in-laws kept asking for more money and even a new car.
Police assured the family that a case is being registered for cruelty and abetment of suicide, but official proceedings are taking time.
The family's statement is now part of the investigation, and officers have promised action.