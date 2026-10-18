Greater Noida family death: Suicide suspected in deaths
What's the story
The five members of a family found dead in Greater Noida on Saturday are suspected to have died by suicide, India Today reported, citing the police. Initial investigations had pointed toward food poisoning as the cause of death, after the family consumed tea and noodles the previous night. However, post-mortem examinations revealed signs of poisoning. The exact cause will be determined after laboratory tests on preserved viscera samples.
Ongoing probe
Family embroiled in property dispute
The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and their three children, Laddu (11), Mishti (7), and Sakshat (3). They lived in Nagla Shri Padam village under Rabupura police station jurisdiction.
The family was embroiled in a property dispute, which is now being investigated by the police.
A voice note left by Mahesh has reportedly come to light, where he blamed his two sisters and brother-in-law for their plight.
Legal action
3 relatives detained, case registered
The three relatives named in Mahesh's voice note have been detained, and a case has been registered against them.
This comes after a complaint from Mahesh's brother-in-law alleging harassment by the relatives.
The allegations are being investigated as part of the ongoing probe into these suspicious deaths in Greater Noida.
Investigation progress
Bodies sent for post-mortem examination
A field unit and forensic team are conducting a thorough investigation at the scene. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of this process.
Further legal action will be taken based on these results and other scientific investigations.
At this stage, no case has been registered in connection with these deaths, but police continue to probe them.