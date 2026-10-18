Greater Noida family death: Suicide suspected in deaths

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and their three children, Laddu (11), Mishti (7), and Sakshat (3). They lived in Nagla Shri Padam village under Rabupura police station jurisdiction.

The family was embroiled in a property dispute, which is now being investigated by the police.

A voice note left by Mahesh has reportedly come to light, where he blamed his two sisters and brother-in-law for their plight.