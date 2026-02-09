FIR filed over leaked Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny'
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a leaked pre-print PDF of ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, started circulating online.
The book, an unapproved pre-print/PDF copy that was being circulated and for which the required Defence Ministry clearance had not been received, covers sensitive topics like Chinese troop movements in Ladakh and the Galwan Valley clashes—making its unauthorized release a big breach of protocol.
Investigation launched to find out how leak happened
Police are investigating how the leak happened and who was behind it, and have registered a case and launched an investigation.
The story took a political turn when Rahul Gandhi sought to quote leaked excerpts in Parliament on February 2, 2026 but was barred under parliamentary rules; he later displayed a copy on Parliament premises, sparking disruptions and leading to eight MPs being suspended.
The case is ongoing and under close watch.