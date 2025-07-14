Next Article
Flash flood warning issued for 13 Jharkhand districts
IMD has sounded a flash flood warning for 13 districts in Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Bokaro, and West Singhbhum, thanks to days of heavy rain.
An orange alert—meaning extra heavy showers—is out for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, and West Singhbhum from July 14-15.
More downpours are expected in Palamu and Latehar till July 16.
Jharkhand's rainfall has shot up by over 60% compared to normal since June.
With the ground already soaked and many areas sitting low, there's a real risk of sudden floods that could mess with roads, farms, and daily life.
If you're in these districts or have friends or family there, it's worth keeping an eye on updates and staying safe.