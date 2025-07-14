'Rude employees': Indian Grandmaster criticizes British Airways
Indian chess star Arjun Erigaisi didn't hold back on social media, calling his recent British Airways flight "the worst."
The 21-year-old—currently the top seed for FIDE Grand Swiss 2025—shared that he was downgraded without choice, faced rude staff, and had to wait over two days for his bags.
"I don't know how an airline can afford to treat its customer this way," he wrote, adding that he's still waiting for a response from the airline.
'Still waiting for my bags...'
Erigaisi's post detailed a string of problems: not just the unexpected downgrade and missing luggage, but also a lack of updates or help from the airline.
He mentioned submitting all the required forms and emails but getting no reply—which left him frustrated and dreading his return flight with them.
His experience reflects a larger issue
His story isn't just about one bad trip—it highlights bigger issues many travelers face with airlines these days: poor communication and patchy service.
Coming from someone at the top of international chess, it's a reminder that even high-profile flyers aren't immune to travel hassles.