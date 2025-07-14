'Rude employees': Indian Grandmaster criticizes British Airways India Jul 14, 2025

Indian chess star Arjun Erigaisi didn't hold back on social media, calling his recent British Airways flight "the worst."

The 21-year-old—currently the top seed for FIDE Grand Swiss 2025—shared that he was downgraded without choice, faced rude staff, and had to wait over two days for his bags.

"I don't know how an airline can afford to treat its customer this way," he wrote, adding that he's still waiting for a response from the airline.