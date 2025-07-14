Next Article
Two low-pressure systems set to soak India
Heads up: Two low-pressure systems are set to drench big parts of India this week.
One's hovering over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the other is moving in from Bangladesh and West Bengal.
Together, they're bringing a wave of rain to the north, east, west, and central regions.
States likely to be affected
Rajasthan and MP can expect heavy showers—good news for crops but maybe not so great for city streets (watch out for waterlogging).
Meanwhile, states like West Bengal and Odisha could see even heavier downpours that might cause flooding in some areas.
It is recommended to keep an eye on weather updates and take precautions if you're in the affected zones. Stay safe!