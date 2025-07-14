Delhi IGI urges use of metro amid weather fluctuations
Delhi Airport is urging everyone to use the Metro for airport trips as heavy rain and strong winds slow down city traffic.
The IMD says scattered rain and storms will stick around Delhi-NCR till July 18, with a yellow alert in place for Gurugram and Faridabad.
Monday morning felt cooler too, dropping to 23.6°C after overnight showers.
Roads clogged due to rain
Roads are pretty clogged thanks to gusty winds (up to 57km/h) and steady rainfall—some spots like Pragati Maidan saw 13.6mm of rain from 5:30pm to 8:30pm on Sunday.
With more wet weather expected, driving could mean big delays.
The airport and airlines recommend checking your flight status, leaving extra early, and hopping on the Metro for a smoother ride.
Airport ground teams are working to manage situation
Airport ground teams are teaming up with local authorities to keep things running as smoothly as possible during this soggy monsoon stretch—but a little planning goes a long way right now.