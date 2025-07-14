Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave retires from law
Dushyant Dave, a major voice in India's legal world and three-time Supreme Court Bar Association president, has wrapped up his nearly five-decade career at age 70.
He started out in Gujarat back in 1978 and earned his senior advocate title from the Supreme Court in 1998.
His journey from Ahmedabad to Delhi
Dave made his mark handling big cases on fundamental rights and civil liberties, moving from Ahmedabad to Delhi in the '80s.
As SCBA president (2014, 2019, 2020), he pushed for judicial reforms and better support for lawyers—always keeping public interest at the center.
Plans post-retirement
Retirement won't slow him down—he plans to focus on social work, adopt a taluk in Sankheda (Gujarat) for rural development, and spend more time reading, golfing, and traveling.
Through it all, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife Ami for her unwavering support.