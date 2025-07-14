'Admissible as evidence': SC overturns ruling on secretly recorded spouse conversation
Big update from the Supreme Court: secretly recorded phone calls between spouses are now allowed as evidence in divorce and family disputes.
This overturns an earlier ban by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma saying these recordings fit under Section 122 of the Indian Evidence Act.
Judges said spying means trust is already gone
The judges explained that while marital conversations are usually private, exceptions can be made for matrimonial disputes.
They weren't worried about disrupting domestic peace—instead, they pointed out that spying usually means trust is already gone in a relationship.
Set a new standard on privacy versus evidence
This decision is a big deal for anyone dealing with family courts or divorce.
It means one partner's secret recordings can now count as proof, setting a new standard on privacy versus evidence in Indian law.