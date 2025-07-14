'Admissible as evidence': SC overturns ruling on secretly recorded spouse conversation India Jul 14, 2025

Big update from the Supreme Court: secretly recorded phone calls between spouses are now allowed as evidence in divorce and family disputes.

This overturns an earlier ban by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma saying these recordings fit under Section 122 of the Indian Evidence Act.