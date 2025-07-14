Next Article
Bengal police arrest 4 in TMC leader's murder
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajjak Khan, 38, was shot dead on July 10 while heading home from a party meeting in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas.
The shocking murder has sparked fresh worries about political violence in the area.
Four accused in custody
Police first arrested TMC activist Mofazzel Molla on July 13.
During questioning, he named three others—Azharuddin Molla, Jahan Ali Khan, and Raju Molla—who were picked up soon after in local raids.
All four are now in custody as police keep investigating the case and try to uncover why Khan was targeted.