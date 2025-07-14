Next Article
Minor girl molested in Bihar's Patna, suspect arrested
A minor girl was allegedly molested by a stationery shop owner in Buddha Colony, Patna, just 500 meters from the local police station.
The incident happened recently; after the girl told her family, they went straight to the police and filed a complaint.
Accused arrested, legal proceedings started
Police acted fast and arrested the accused, starting legal proceedings right away.
This case has sparked fresh worries about safety in Patna, especially since there's been a spike in violent crimes lately—including several murders—leaving many locals hoping for stronger action from authorities.