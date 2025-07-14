Greater Bengaluru Authority takes over BBMP
Bengaluru's old city government (BBMP) just got replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), thanks to a new law.
Now, instead of one big body, the city will be managed through several smaller municipal corporations—each with its own elected council—but all overseen by the GBA, which is chaired by the Chief Minister.
Will this new setup work?
The GBA is supposed to fix messy city management by bringing together key agencies like BDA, BWSSB, BMTC, and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for smoother planning and better services.
But not everyone's convinced—critics worry that putting so much power in the hands of top state leaders could sideline local mayors and weaken grassroots decision-making.
If balanced right, though, this setup could become a blueprint for running India's growing cities without losing out on local voices.