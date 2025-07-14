Greater Bengaluru Authority takes over BBMP

Will this new setup work?

The GBA is supposed to fix messy city management by bringing together key agencies like BDA, BWSSB, BMTC, and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for smoother planning and better services.

But not everyone's convinced—critics worry that putting so much power in the hands of top state leaders could sideline local mayors and weaken grassroots decision-making.

If balanced right, though, this setup could become a blueprint for running India's growing cities without losing out on local voices.