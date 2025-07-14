Next Article
Mumbai lakes' water levels rise following heavy rainfall
Mumbai's seven main lakes, which supply the city's drinking water, are looking healthy thanks to recent heavy rains.
As of July 14, the reservoirs are nearly 76% full—holding over a million million liters—so the city's water needs are in good shape for now.
Modak Sagar lake has hit 100%
Modak Sagar Lake has hit 100%, with Middle Vaitarna and Tansa close behind.
Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa are also filling up steadily, while Tulsi and Vihar have a bit more to go.
With more rain and cloudy weather on the way, Mumbai's water supply looks set to stay strong through the season.