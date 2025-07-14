Next Article
Aunt steps in to care for orphaned infant after Mandi cloudburst
After a tragic cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, 10-month-old Neetika lost her father and was left without her mother and grandmother, who are still missing.
Found alone by a neighbor, Neetika will now be cared for by her aunt Kirna Devi, as the family felt she could give Neetika a good home.
Family decides to raise her
Even though many people offered to adopt Neetika, her family decided to raise her themselves.
To support her future, the community helped open two bank accounts for her education.
Local leaders have also stepped in to make sure she gets help from government schemes.
Meanwhile, search efforts continue for others missing after the disaster.