Floods threaten Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Punjab, Himachal
Heavy floods have hit regions like Jammu, Manali, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, shutting down key highways and leaving several Punjab villages underwater.
With roads blocked and trucks stuck, getting essentials to stores has become a real challenge—especially with Ganesh Chaturthi beginning today.
Shortages likely if roads remain blocked
The timing couldn't be worse for fresh produce and dairy.
As Bal Malkit Singh from the All India Motor Transport Congress put it, these disruptions are tough on perishables right before the festivals.
While most FMCG products are safe for now thanks to existing stock, longer road closures could mean shortages just when demand peaks.