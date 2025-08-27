Maharashtra private establishments may soon require employees to work 10hrs 

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to extend the maximum working hours for employees in private establishments from the current nine to 10 hours a day. This change is part of proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, according to HT. The law currently governs working hours for shops, hotels, entertainment venues, and other workplaces across the state.

Amendment details Proposal presented to state cabinet The state labor department presented the proposal to the state cabinet on Tuesday. However, the cabinet has sought more clarity before any decision can be made. Per HT, the labor department is planning to make roughly five substantial amendments to the 2017 legislation. "No adult worker will be required or allowed to work in any establishment for more than 10 hours on any day," the proposed amendment in section 12 of the Act said.

Overtime changes Proposed changes in maximum working hours Furthermore, it is proposed that an adult be allowed to work more than six hours at a time if a half-hour break is included. The agency also proposed increasing the duration of overtime for an employee from 125 to 144 hours in three months. Currently, the maximum daily working hours, including overtime, are capped at 10.5 hours. The proposal seeks to raise this limit to 12 hours.