Mumbai-Konkan in just 3 hours? MAHARASHTRA govt introduces new ferry

Ticket prices and more

Right now, driving from Mumbai to Konkan takes about 10-12 hours. With the new ferry, you'll get there in half the time.

There are different ticket options too—Economy starts at ₹2,500 and First Class goes up to ₹9,000.

Each trip can fit 50 cars and 30 bikes. The government hopes this move not only makes travel smoother but also gives a big push to Konkan tourism by making the region much more accessible.