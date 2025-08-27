Next Article
Mumbai-Konkan in just 3 hours? MAHARASHTRA govt introduces new ferry
Big news for travelers: Maharashtra is rolling out a new Roll-On, Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) ferry connecting Mumbai and Konkan, starting September 1.
The ferry promises to seriously cut travel time—think just three hours to Jaigad (Ratnagiri) and five hours to Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg) during busy festivals like Ganeshotsav and Holi.
Ticket prices and more
Right now, driving from Mumbai to Konkan takes about 10-12 hours. With the new ferry, you'll get there in half the time.
There are different ticket options too—Economy starts at ₹2,500 and First Class goes up to ₹9,000.
Each trip can fit 50 cars and 30 bikes. The government hopes this move not only makes travel smoother but also gives a big push to Konkan tourism by making the region much more accessible.