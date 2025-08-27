Next Article
Teacher in legal trouble for anti-Onam message to Muslim students
A teacher in Thrissur, Kerala, is facing legal trouble after sending a voice note urging Muslim students not to join Onam celebrations.
She called the festival "polytheistic" and suggested kids should stick to their own religious practices instead of joining others.
The message quickly sparked a complaint to police.
Onam is Kerala's big harvest festival
Police booked the teacher under laws against provoking unrest, following a complaint from a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).
Onam is Kerala's big harvest festival—celebrated by people of all faiths with music, dance, and feasts—and is seen as a symbol of unity across the state.