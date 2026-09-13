Food department seizes over 6,000kg grain bound for black market
Kerala officials just busted a big stash, over 6,000kg of rice and wheat, hidden in a locked house in Karali, Parassala.
The Food and Civil Supplies team, backed by police, swooped in after a tipoff.
Turns out, these grains were meant for ration shops but got rerouted for shady black market sales instead.
Grains intended for low income families
What's really upsetting is that this rice and wheat were supposed to help low-income families.
Along with the grains, officers found repackaging bags and even a vehicle with a fake license plate.
The seized rice and wheat will be shifted to a government warehouse and auctioned as per the district collector's orders.
Thiruvananthapuram raids recover over 75,000kg rice
This isn't an isolated case: similar raids have happened recently across Thiruvananthapuram district near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
Over 75,000kg of rice has been recovered so far.
The Food and Civil Supplies Department will file a complaint with the police, based on which a case will be registered and further investigation conducted.