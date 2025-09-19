Next Article
'Food late...': Men thrash Zomato delivery agent in viral video
India
A Zomato delivery agent was assaulted near Shobha Theatre in Bengaluru on Sunday after two men got upset about their food arriving late.
Things escalated quickly from an argument to a physical attack, and a video of the incident has been making rounds online.
Delivery agent chose not to file complaint
The footage shows one man hitting the delivery agent with a plastic container while another joins in using chairs.
Despite being attacked, the delivery agent chose not to file an official complaint.