Char Dham Yatra: DGCA allows helicopter services to resume

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the green light to resume helicopter operations for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra. The operations started from September 15-16 after a monsoon break, according to an official release. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held review meetings in Dehradun and Delhi to ensure coordination between DGCA, Airports Authority of India, the state government, and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Audit Thorough inspection conducted by DGCA As per the minister's directives, DGCA conducted a thorough inspection of all helipads, helicopters, operators' preparedness, and support facilities from September 13-16. The approval for recommencement has been granted to UCADA and helicopter operators. The Char Dham Yatra by helicopters includes charter services from Dehradun (Sahastradhara) to Yamunotri/Gangotri/Kedarnath/Badrinath and shuttle services to Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad from Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster.

Safety measures Strategic initiatives implemented to enhance safety The government has said that six helicopter operators will undertake shuttle operations from Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster while seven operators/consortiums will be responsible for charter flying operations from Dehradun (Sahastradhara). Strategic initiatives have been implemented to enhance the safety of Char Dham operations after a rigorous scrutiny under Naidu's leadership. The DGCA has been instructed to adopt strict measures with a clear mandate of zero tolerance for any lapses in safety.

Emphasis Zero tolerance for lapses in safety The DGCA has stressed the importance of enhanced safety measures for helicopter services, which are vital for pilgrim movement to high-altitude and remote shrines in Uttarakhand. The release stated that DGCA will closely monitor and maintain constant vigilance over Char Dham Yatra helicopter operations. After a series of accidents in the sector between May and June this year, high-powered committees recommended measures such as positioning air traffic controllers by AAI and meteorological officers by IMD.