Odisha man slits wife's throat in public view after argument 

According to eyewitnesses, the accused was seen chatting with his wife on the roadside, allegedly attempting to settle a dispute. When the woman allegedly argued with him, Amjad pulled a sharp knife from his pocket and slit her throat in broad daylight. Preliminary reports suggest the victim had been living separately in rented accommodation.

Hospitalization and arrest

Woman critical, husband arrested

After the attack, locals rushed the injured woman to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for immediate treatment. However, as her condition deteriorated, she was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she is currently undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition. Bystanders were also able to apprehend Amjad after the incident and handed him over to the police.