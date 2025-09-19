Hyderabad floods: 4 dead, rescue ops underway; IMD issues yellow alert

Swiggy, Zomato delivery agents come forward to help

Several areas in Hyderabad recorded over 10cm of rain in a single day during mid-September, pushing this year's total to 81cm—way above the usual seasonal average of 56cm.

Flooded roads have caused major traffic jams and left many stranded.

Food delivery agents from Swiggy and Zomato have even stepped up to help rescue people stuck in knee-deep water, showing how tough things are on the ground right now.