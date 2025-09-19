Next Article
Hyderabad floods: 4 dead, rescue ops underway; IMD issues yellow alert
Hyderabad has been hit with heavy and relentless rain since mid-September, leading to serious flooding in several areas.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city through September 19, warning of more showers and gusty winds.
Sadly, four people have lost their lives this week due to the flooding.
Swiggy, Zomato delivery agents come forward to help
Several areas in Hyderabad recorded over 10cm of rain in a single day during mid-September, pushing this year's total to 81cm—way above the usual seasonal average of 56cm.
Flooded roads have caused major traffic jams and left many stranded.
Food delivery agents from Swiggy and Zomato have even stepped up to help rescue people stuck in knee-deep water, showing how tough things are on the ground right now.