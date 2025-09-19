Next Article
Weather update: Yellow alert in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya
Heads up—IMD just issued yellow alerts for heavy rain in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Delhi might see some light showers with temps around 33-35°C, while Bengaluru is bracing for drenching rain and sticky humidity.
Stay safe and look out for each other
Flooding and disruptions could be a risk—especially in Maharashtra, where heavy rains are forecast to last through Navratri.
Northeast India will see more storms till September 22.
Tragically, Himachal Pradesh's monsoon death toll has hit 424 this year.
If you're in these regions, stay updated and look out for each other—it's a tough season out there.