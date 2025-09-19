Vajpayee said 'stay connected' during 1st meeting, claims Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik has shared in a new affidavit that he met Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then opposition leader, in 1995—just a year after Malik was released from jail. Malik spoke about Kashmiris wanting democratic rights during ongoing unrest.

Malik recalls Vajpayee's exact words According to Malik, Vajpayee gently told him, "Yasin ji, kaache dhaage kaa hee sahi, hamare saath koi naa koi rishta zaroor rakhen" (even if it's a fragile thread, do stay connected with us).

Malik said this response left a real impact on him.

The affidavit also mentions other private meetings with Indian leaders and intelligence officials.

Malik's affidavit mentions meetings with politicians, business leaders Once the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Malik gave up arms in 1994.

He claims every Indian government from PV Narasimha Rao to Narendra Modi's first term honored ceasefire agreements with him.

His affidavit also notes meetings set up by Indian intelligence—with politicians, militants like Hafiz Saeed, and even business leaders such as Dhirubhai Ambani.