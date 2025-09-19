Punjab-Haryana HC: Bar strike ends after meeting CJ

Strike called off after police action

Blassi was arrested late Wednesday night (September 17 or possibly early September 18, depending on exact timing) for allegedly threatening lawyers with the sword and injuring Advocate Sutikshan Sharma during an argument about Kaur's plea.

Both Blassi and Kaur were suspended by the Bar council after police registered cases against them.

With police action taken and the Chief Justice stepping in, the strike has been called off and court work is back to normal.