Punjab-Haryana HC: Bar strike ends after meeting CJ
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has ended its strike after meeting Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on September 19, 2025.
The protest started when the court accepted a plea from Ravneet Kaur—who was already disqualified from the association—challenging actions against Bar leaders.
Things got heated when Simranjit Singh Blassi, one of Kaur's supporters, brandished a sword and attacked fellow advocates inside the high court premises after the hearing.
Strike called off after police action
Blassi was arrested late Wednesday night (September 17 or possibly early September 18, depending on exact timing) for allegedly threatening lawyers with the sword and injuring Advocate Sutikshan Sharma during an argument about Kaur's plea.
Both Blassi and Kaur were suspended by the Bar council after police registered cases against them.
With police action taken and the Chief Justice stepping in, the strike has been called off and court work is back to normal.