Central government employees, pensioners may get 3% DA hike soon

Pay commission updates

Looking ahead, the 8th Pay Commission is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026, with some major updates on the table.

The minimum basic pay could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480, and pensions might rise significantly too—potentially by about a third.

These changes are expected to impact around 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners, aiming to help everyone keep up with rising living costs.