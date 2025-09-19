Maoists announce temporary ceasefire, ready for peace talks with India
The CPI (Maoist) has announced a temporary ceasefire and says they're ready for peace talks with the Indian government.
This move, shared by spokesperson Abhay on August 15, follows a tough year for the group—over 240 Maoists were reportedly neutralized in Chhattisgarh alone.
The letter says their decision comes after requests from Indian leaders and promises to lay down arms unconditionally.
Government is reviewing the offer
The government is reviewing the offer but hasn't made a call yet. IG Bastar P Sundarraj emphasized that any talks will depend on a careful assessment of the situation.
This is actually the third time this year Maoists have proposed a ceasefire, as ongoing security operations have seriously weakened their ranks—including the loss of top leader Nambala Keshava Rao and several high-profile surrenders.
The letter even included Abhay's photo to show it's legit and mentioned plans for more political engagement on public issues.