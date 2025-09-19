Maoists announce temporary ceasefire, ready for peace talks with India

Government is reviewing the offer

The government is reviewing the offer but hasn't made a call yet. IG Bastar P Sundarraj emphasized that any talks will depend on a careful assessment of the situation.

This is actually the third time this year Maoists have proposed a ceasefire, as ongoing security operations have seriously weakened their ranks—including the loss of top leader Nambala Keshava Rao and several high-profile surrenders.

The letter even included Abhay's photo to show it's legit and mentioned plans for more political engagement on public issues.