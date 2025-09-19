Mumbai is India's millionaire capital, says Hurun report
Mumbai has just been named the "Millionaire Capital" of India, with 1.42 lakh households now worth over ₹8.5 crore, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025.
Maharashtra leads the pack overall (1.78 lakh millionaire households), while New Delhi and Bengaluru follow with much smaller numbers.
Interestingly, only about 0.31% of Indian households have this kind of wealth—showing just how concentrated it really is.
Wealthy Indians's preferences: UPI payments, whiskey
The Hurun Luxury Consumer Survey 2025 found that the largest share of wealthy Indians prefer using UPI for payments (35%), with cash (18%) and bank transfers (RTGS/NEFT, 16%) trailing behind.
When it comes to drinks, 34% do not drink alcohol at all; among all respondents, whiskey is the top pick (32%), followed by red wine (11%) and champagne (9%).