Mumbai is India's millionaire capital, says Hurun report India Sep 19, 2025

Mumbai has just been named the "Millionaire Capital" of India, with 1.42 lakh households now worth over ₹8.5 crore, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025.

Maharashtra leads the pack overall (1.78 lakh millionaire households), while New Delhi and Bengaluru follow with much smaller numbers.

Interestingly, only about 0.31% of Indian households have this kind of wealth—showing just how concentrated it really is.