Why has fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother been arrested 

Samir Modi, the brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi , was arrested on Thursday at the Delhi airport in connection with a 2019 rape case. The arrest was made after an FIR was filed against him at New Friends Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on September 10. The FIR alleged that Samir repeatedly raped and threatened the complainant since 2019.

Legal proceedings Complainant alleged constant threats to her life, family The complainant alleged that Samir approached her under the pretext of providing career opportunities in fashion and lifestyle but later raped her at his New Friends Colony residence in December 2019. She also claimed to have been harassed, assaulted, and blackmailed with false promises of marriage. The complainant alleged constant threats to her life and family if she revealed the abuse.

Defense statement Allegations aimed at extorting money from him: Singh Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory, representing Samir, claimed that the allegations were false and aimed at extorting money from him. She said, "The complaint is based on false and concocted facts and the allegations have been made with the ulterior motive of extracting money from him." "It is a clear case of abuse of the provisions of law and also hasty acts of the police in making an arrest without verifying the facts."