Kerala reduces Naegleria fowleri death rate to 30%
Kerala has managed to lower deaths from brain-eating amoeba infections to 30%—a huge drop compared to the global average of 95%.
The state saw 71 cases and 19 deaths this year, up from 39 cases and nine deaths last year.
Dr. Harikumar S, Assistant Director (Public Health), Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Kerala, credits this progress to early detection and strong surveillance, including special tests when usual viral checks come back negative.
More infections likely due to climate change
Even with better survival rates, more people are getting infected, possibly because of climate change and pollution.
Since these infections need specific lab tests that many places skip, they often go undetected elsewhere.
To stay ahead, Kerala is pushing for water chlorination, hygiene awareness, and ongoing public education so people know how to protect themselves.