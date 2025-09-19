Punjab village panchayats ban migrants after child rape-murder; know details

CM Mann urges against targeting all migrants

The crime led to grief and outrage across Punjab as videos of the boy's mourning family spread online.

Clashes have broken out between locals and migrants over new panchayat rules. Police are holding flag marches to keep peace.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the crime and promised strict action against the accused, he urged against targeting all migrants, stating, "So many of our Punjabis are working in other places in India. What if tomorrow they are asked to leave?"

Opposition leaders want stricter laws limiting migrants' rights for safety reasons, but experts warn such moves could harm social harmony and are likely unconstitutional.