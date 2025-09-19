Next Article
Indian Army to acquire new radars for better drone detection
India
The Indian Army is gearing up to buy dozens of advanced radar systems after earlier this year's Operation Sindoor revealed gaps in detecting drones crossing the border.
The plan includes up to 45 Enhanced Low Level Light Weight Radars, up to 48 Air Defence Fire Control Radar-Drone Detectors, and up to 10 Improved Low Level Radars—all aimed at making India's skies safer.
New radars will help Army react faster to aerial threats
These new radars are built to spot even small or swarm drones that are tough to track with older tech.
The upgrades will help the Army react faster and more accurately to aerial threats, especially along the border.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize equipment and stay ready for whatever comes next in high-tech warfare.