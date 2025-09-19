Next Article
Maharashtra: One dead, 4 injured in chemical blast
India
A chemical blast at Limbani Salt Industries in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Thursday night left one worker dead and four others hurt.
The explosion happened during a risky metal-and-acid mixing process around 7:30pm with five workers present.
Two of the injured are in critical condition with severe burns.
Police investigating cause of blast
Firefighters and disaster teams quickly brought things under control.
Police have started investigating what caused the blast.
Vivekanand Kadam from the District Disaster Management Cell said all injured workers are getting medical care.