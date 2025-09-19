Next Article
Odisha: Man stabs estranged wife in public during argument
India
A man attacked his estranged wife with a knife during a heated argument in public in Balasore, Odisha, on Thursday afternoon.
Locals quickly stepped in to help, rushing the injured woman to the hospital for urgent care.
Incident caught on video, widely shared online
Eyewitnesses managed to stop the attacker, Sheikh Amjad, and handed him over to police before he could run away.
Police say there was ongoing marital discord between the two.
The incident was caught on video and widely shared online, sparking outrage and fresh calls for tougher action against domestic violence.