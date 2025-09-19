Next Article
Durga Puja: Indian Railways, IndiGo to add extra trains, flights
With Durga Puja celebrations coming up, Indian Railways and IndiGo are making travel easier by adding extra trains and flights to Kolkata and other big cities.
The goal is to help everyone get home or join the festivities without the usual travel chaos.
Details of the special train and additional flights
Indian Railways will run 20 extra services of the Hadapsar-Danapur-Hadapsar Puja Special train from September 29 to December 1, with weekly departures from Hadapsar and added services on routes like LTT-Dhanbad and Saharsa.
IndiGo is also stepping in with up to 23 additional flights to Kolkata from cities across India, deploying higher-capacity aircraft to meet passenger demand during the festive season.