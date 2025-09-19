Durga Puja: Indian Railways, IndiGo to add extra trains, flights

Details of the special train and additional flights

Indian Railways will run 20 extra services of the Hadapsar-Danapur-Hadapsar Puja Special train from September 29 to December 1, with weekly departures from Hadapsar and added services on routes like LTT-Dhanbad and Saharsa.

IndiGo is also stepping in with up to 23 additional flights to Kolkata from cities across India, deploying higher-capacity aircraft to meet passenger demand during the festive season.