Why Maharashtra onion farmers are protesting for over a week

Farmers demand stable export policy, base price system

The protests are led by farmer groups who say things got tougher after the government released buffer stocks at even lower prices.

On top of that, India's onion exports shrank from 25.25 lakh tons in 2022-23 to just 11.47 lakh tons in 2024-25 as big buyers like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cut back.

Farmers are urging for a stable export policy and want a guaranteed base price system—like Andhra Pradesh's—to make sure this doesn't happen again.