Weather: Bengaluru to see heavy rain today; humidity at 87%
Bengaluru is gearing up for heavy rain on Friday, with temperatures between 19.8°C and 25.2°C and humidity hitting a sticky 87%.
Winds could pick up to 18km/h, and visibility might drop as showers get heavier later in the day.
Rain expected to continue until September 21
Expect the rain to stick around until at least September 21, with more moderate showers and similar temps ahead.
On the bright side, all this rain has actually improved Bengaluru's air quality—AQI dropped to a healthy 41—so while it's muggy out, the air is fresher than usual.