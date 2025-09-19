Supreme Court to hear challenges to online gaming law

Petitioners argue ban violates digital freedom

This fight isn't just about gaming—it's about jobs and digital freedom.

Petitioners argue the ban violates their right to do business (Article 19(1)(g)), ignores past Supreme Court rulings that protected skill-based games, and treats all games as if they're just gambling.

There are worries about job losses and less investment in India's booming gaming industry.

While the government wants to curb addiction and fraud, critics believe these goals don't need a blanket ban on skill-based gaming.