Supreme Court to hear challenges to online gaming law
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear all challenges to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025—a law that bans online money games, even those based on skill.
To keep things consistent, cases from Delhi, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts have been moved to the Supreme Court.
Petitioners say the law unfairly lumps skill games with gambling, putting their businesses at risk.
Petitioners argue ban violates digital freedom
This fight isn't just about gaming—it's about jobs and digital freedom.
Petitioners argue the ban violates their right to do business (Article 19(1)(g)), ignores past Supreme Court rulings that protected skill-based games, and treats all games as if they're just gambling.
There are worries about job losses and less investment in India's booming gaming industry.
While the government wants to curb addiction and fraud, critics believe these goals don't need a blanket ban on skill-based gaming.