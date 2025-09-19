Tamil Nadu: Families of 3 dead workers demand ₹4cr compensation
Three sanitation workers lost their lives to suspected asphyxiation inside a ballast tank on a barge at Thoothukudi's Old Port, Tamil Nadu, on September 17, 2025.
The men—Sandeep Kumar (25), Jenison Thomas (35), and Siron George (23)—entered the tank one after another without safety gear, which their employer hadn't provided.
Note: Names and ages of the deceased vary in different reports.
Fishermen threaten protests if justice delayed
Police are investigating but haven't made any arrests yet.
The victims' families are refusing to accept the bodies until they receive ₹4 crore compensation each and those responsible face arrest.
Community members are calling for murder charges against the barge owner and captain, highlighting ongoing safety lapses in port work.
Local fishermen's groups have also threatened protests if justice is delayed.