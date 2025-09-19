Uttarakhand landslide: Over 30 houses buried, rescue teams on spot

14 feared dead or trapped

Rescue teams are working around the clock—two women were pulled out from a collapsed house and one man was found alive after 15 hours under rubble, but his family is still missing.

So far, one body has been recovered, with 14 people feared dead or trapped and about 20 injured.

With over 100 lives lost to landslides in Uttarakhand since April, officials are urging extra caution as relief work continues amid tough weather.