Goa: Activist attacked, cow dung smeared on his face India Sep 19, 2025

On Thursday, social activist Rama Kankonkar was assaulted by six men near a park in Caranzalem, Goa.

The attackers used knives and chains, threatened to kill him, smeared cow dung on his face, and apparently targeted him for speaking up as they taunted, "Do you wish to be the protector of Goa? Let us show you."

The incident has put a spotlight on activist safety and growing concerns about intimidation.