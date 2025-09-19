Goa: Activist attacked, cow dung smeared on his face
On Thursday, social activist Rama Kankonkar was assaulted by six men near a park in Caranzalem, Goa.
The attackers used knives and chains, threatened to kill him, smeared cow dung on his face, and apparently targeted him for speaking up as they taunted, "Do you wish to be the protector of Goa? Let us show you."
The incident has put a spotlight on activist safety and growing concerns about intimidation.
Political leaders condemn assault
After the attack, a complaint was filed and police registered an FIR for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.
Five of the accused—all with criminal records—have been arrested while one remains on the run.
Top police officials say, "Swift and strict action will be taken."
Political leaders across parties have condemned the assault; Goa's Chief Minister ordered immediate arrests while opposition parties criticized law and order.
Investigations continue.