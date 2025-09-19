Ludhiana father-son duo arrested in ₹455cr GST invoice scam India Sep 19, 2025

A father and son in Ludhiana have been arrested for pulling off a huge ₹455 crore GST invoice scam.

Using three companies—Vasu Multimetals, SVM Multimetals Private Limited, and Ingottastic LLP—they availed bogus invoices to claim tax credits they weren't actually owed.

The government ended up losing nearly ₹70 crore because of this.