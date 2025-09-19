Next Article
Ludhiana father-son duo arrested in ₹455cr GST invoice scam
India
A father and son in Ludhiana have been arrested for pulling off a huge ₹455 crore GST invoice scam.
Using three companies—Vasu Multimetals, SVM Multimetals Private Limited, and Ingottastic LLP—they availed bogus invoices to claim tax credits they weren't actually owed.
The government ended up losing nearly ₹70 crore because of this.
Both accused now in judicial custody
The arrests happened under the Central GST Act on September 16, and both are now in judicial custody while investigators dig deeper into the case.
This crackdown shows a serious effort to stop GST frauds and protect public money.