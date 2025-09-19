Next Article
Fuel prices: Petrol crosses ₹107 mark in Hyderabad
India
Fuel prices got their daily update this Friday (September 19, 2025).
Petrol and diesel rates change every morning at 6am based on global oil trends and the rupee's value—so what you pay at the pump can shift from day to day.
Prices aren't the same everywhere. In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62.
Mumbai pays more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel—while Kolkata sits a bit lower with ₹103.94 for petrol and ₹90.76 for diesel.
Chennai's rates are ₹100.75 (petrol) and ₹92.34 (diesel), but Hyderabad tops the charts at ₹107.46 for petrol and ₹95.70 for diesel, primarily due to state taxes that make a real difference depending on where you live.