Fuel prices: Petrol crosses ₹107 mark in Hyderabad

Prices aren't the same everywhere. In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62.

Mumbai pays more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel—while Kolkata sits a bit lower with ₹103.94 for petrol and ₹90.76 for diesel.

Chennai's rates are ₹100.75 (petrol) and ₹92.34 (diesel), but Hyderabad tops the charts at ₹107.46 for petrol and ₹95.70 for diesel, primarily due to state taxes that make a real difference depending on where you live.