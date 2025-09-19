Next Article
Ghaziabad: Man kills wife, then jumps from 1st floor
India
A young couple living at a construction site in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad faced a tragic end on Thursday.
Police say a personal dispute led a 26-year-old guard at an under-construction site to allegedly strangle his 24-year-old wife.
Afterward, he jumped from the first floor and later died from his injuries in the hospital.
Investigation underway
Authorities are investigating and have informed the woman's family back in Madhya Pradesh.
Once her family arrives and files an official complaint, police will register an FIR to move forward with the case.
Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem to confirm what happened.