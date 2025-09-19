Man 'cheated' by wife, in-laws over Canada visa India Sep 19, 2025

Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Gurm village in Ludhiana district, alleges his wife, Ramanjot Kaur, and her family took ₹36 lakh from him after promising to help him get a spouse visa for Canada.

The two married in December 2020.

Singh says he paid for Kaur's study visa and travel, but once she reached Canada, she cut off all contact and didn't sponsor his visa.

He filed a police complaint against her and her family on August 23.