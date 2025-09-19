Tripura woman alleges gang-rape by 5 minor students in Guwahati
A 21-year-old woman from Tripura has accused five 17-year-old students from Manipur of gang-raping her during a party at a house in Guwahati on a recent Saturday (believed to be September 13, 2025).
She realized what had happened the next morning and filed an FIR on Tuesday, September 16, at the Pani Khaity police outpost.
University suspends all 5 students
Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act, since all accused are minors.
Two suspects have been brought before the Juvenile Justice Board, while three others are still being questioned.
The victim has completed her medical examination and given her statement to police.
Meanwhile, their private university has suspended all five students and started disciplinary action, as political leaders call for protecting the victim's identity during the ongoing investigation.