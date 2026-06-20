Forensic check clears Bhagwant Mann in Sikh gurus sacrilege video India Jun 20, 2026

Punjab government says Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has nothing to do with a viral video that shows someone who looks like him pouring alcohol on portraits of Sikh gurus.

A detailed forensic check, 1,191 frames, confirmed the person in the clip is actually an actor, not Mann.

Officials said the video was fabricated and part of a larger conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister.