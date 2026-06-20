Forensic check clears Bhagwant Mann in Sikh gurus sacrilege video
India
Punjab government says Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has nothing to do with a viral video that shows someone who looks like him pouring alcohol on portraits of Sikh gurus.
A detailed forensic check, 1,191 frames, confirmed the person in the clip is actually an actor, not Mann.
Officials said the video was fabricated and part of a larger conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister.
Mann seeks legal action, opposition unconvinced
Mann wants legal action against those behind the video and recently met with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj about it, though he said he didn't get much time to share his side.
Meanwhile, opposition parties aren't convinced and are raising questions about the matter, keeping this controversy in the political spotlight.