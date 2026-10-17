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Home / News / India News / Fortis Hospital, Mulund's kitchen shut over cockroaches, fungus-infested containers
Fortis Hospital, Mulund's kitchen shut over cockroaches, fungus-infested containers
The hospital's kitchen is operated by M/s Sodexo

Fortis Hospital, Mulund's kitchen shut over cockroaches, fungus-infested containers

By Snehil Singh
Oct 17, 2026
03:33 pm
What's the story

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of the kitchen at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, Mumbai. The decision was taken after an inspection revealed several food safety violations, including cockroaches in food preparation areas and fungus-infested containers. Rusted knives were also found in use at the hospital kitchen. The hospital's kitchen is operated by M/s Sodexo India Services Pvt. Ltd. as a third-party dietary service provider.

Official statement

We take observations raised by FDA seriously: Fortis Hospital

In response to the FDA's decision, Fortis Hospital emphasized its commitment to patient safety and hygiene.

The hospital said it had noted the FDA's observations and asked Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd to rectify the issues immediately.

"We take the observations raised by the FDA seriously and have directed the service provider to promptly address them," said Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Statewide action

Crackdown on food establishments violating safety norms

The suspension of Fortis Hospital's kitchen license is part of a larger crackdown by the state FDA on food establishments violating safety and hygiene norms.

The FDA has also suspended the license of Sophia College for Women's canteen over similar violations.

The college principal, Anagha Tendulkar Patil, confirmed that immediate action was taken after the inspection.

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