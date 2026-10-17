Fortis Hospital, Mulund's kitchen shut over cockroaches, fungus-infested containers
What's the story
The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of the kitchen at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, Mumbai. The decision was taken after an inspection revealed several food safety violations, including cockroaches in food preparation areas and fungus-infested containers. Rusted knives were also found in use at the hospital kitchen. The hospital's kitchen is operated by M/s Sodexo India Services Pvt. Ltd. as a third-party dietary service provider.
Official statement
We take observations raised by FDA seriously: Fortis Hospital
In response to the FDA's decision, Fortis Hospital emphasized its commitment to patient safety and hygiene.
The hospital said it had noted the FDA's observations and asked Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd to rectify the issues immediately.
"We take the observations raised by the FDA seriously and have directed the service provider to promptly address them," said Fortis Hospital, Mulund.
Statewide action
Crackdown on food establishments violating safety norms
The suspension of Fortis Hospital's kitchen license is part of a larger crackdown by the state FDA on food establishments violating safety and hygiene norms.
The FDA has also suspended the license of Sophia College for Women's canteen over similar violations.
The college principal, Anagha Tendulkar Patil, confirmed that immediate action was taken after the inspection.